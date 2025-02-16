4,700 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CFG opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

