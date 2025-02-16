Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 78,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 160.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.