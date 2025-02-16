Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -58.70. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.