Anson Capital Inc. Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntax Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

