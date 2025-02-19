Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $680.50 million. Appian also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.220 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Appian news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $27,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,921.48. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

