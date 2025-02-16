Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.97. 20,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. Bank OZK has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.88.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

