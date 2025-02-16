Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.0 days.

Melexis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $57.20 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. Melexis has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, current, latch and switch, inductive position, speed, pressure, tire monitoring, temperature, and optical sensors ICs and time-of-flight; embedded motor, smart, fan and pump, smart LED, and pre-driver ICs; embedded lighting; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, and RFID transceivers.

