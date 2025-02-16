Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.0 days.
Melexis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $57.20 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. Melexis has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $74.25.
About Melexis
