Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rises By 35.0%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 263,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONCY shares. Raymond James raised Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leede Financial downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

