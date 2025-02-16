Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MOVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.53. Movano has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movano by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

