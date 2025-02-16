Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 706,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 336.8 days.
Northern Star Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS NESRF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.18.
About Northern Star Resources
