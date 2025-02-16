Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 706,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 336.8 days.

Northern Star Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS NESRF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

About Northern Star Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.