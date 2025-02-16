CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,383,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CBD Life Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,929,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,102,031. CBD Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About CBD Life Sciences

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

