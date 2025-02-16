Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Increases By 27.4%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

Shares of MPVDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 76,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

