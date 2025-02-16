RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
RSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $16.90.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 110.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Further Reading
