RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

RSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $16.90.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.77%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSF. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.