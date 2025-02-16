Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Increases By 25.2%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,793,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 15,809,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.1 days.
Mesoblast Price Performance
Shares of Mesoblast stock remained flat at $1.62 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
About Mesoblast
