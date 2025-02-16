Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Increases By 25.2%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,793,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 15,809,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.1 days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Shares of Mesoblast stock remained flat at $1.62 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

