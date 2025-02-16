BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.4 days.

BTBIF remained flat at $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

