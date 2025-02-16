BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.4 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTBIF remained flat at $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $2.71.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
