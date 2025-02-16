PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PCTTW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 2,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

