PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:PCTTW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 2,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.