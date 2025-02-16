Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,599,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 510.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,949,000.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

