Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 404 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

