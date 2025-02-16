Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 305.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

