Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $273,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.