Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 0.6 %

SHOP opened at $128.36 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

