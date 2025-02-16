V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $481,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

IEX opened at $195.21 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

