Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,893,000 after buying an additional 165,490 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $762,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,594,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $385.05 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.31 and a 200 day moving average of $366.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

