EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 89,359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 80.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.