Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ QLGN opened at $3.71 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

About Qualigen Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.