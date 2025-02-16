Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Locafy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCFY opened at $7.48 on Friday. Locafy has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Get Locafy alerts:

About Locafy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.