Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.