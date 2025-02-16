Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 528,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $42.12 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

