Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 379,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 109,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

