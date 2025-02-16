Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.21.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

