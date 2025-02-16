Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

GENSF remained flat at $22.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Genus has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

