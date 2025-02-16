Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Genus Stock Performance
GENSF remained flat at $22.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Genus has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $24.08.
About Genus
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genus
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.