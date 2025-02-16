Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB) Short Interest Update

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lakeshore Biopharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LSB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lakeshore Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Lakeshore Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Biopharma Company Profile

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions.

