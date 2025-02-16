Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY remained flat at $7.97 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

