Short Interest in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Declines By 26.3%

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 684,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of MNDR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 535,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,223. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

