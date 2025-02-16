Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Increases By 31.8%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.5 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at C$28.29 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.28. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$28.29 and a 52 week high of C$48.50.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

