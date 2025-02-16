Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Critical Comparison

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quipt Home Medical 1 0 3 2 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 110.44%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Quipt Home Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $1.24 billion 0.10 $79.04 million $0.64 1.56 Quipt Home Medical $245.91 million 0.52 -$6.76 million ($0.15) -19.80

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Cord Blood, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical -2.66% -6.18% -2.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Global Cord Blood on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

(Get Free Report)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.