SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
SilverCrest Metals stock remained flat at $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98.
About SilverCrest Metals
