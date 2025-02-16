SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock remained flat at $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

