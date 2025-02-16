Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 33.4%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,274,300 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 3,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 890.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of GRBMF remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

