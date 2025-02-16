Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 33.4%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,274,300 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 3,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 890.5 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of GRBMF remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.
About Grupo Bimbo
