Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Feintool International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEIOF remained flat at C$21.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.04. Feintool International has a 12 month low of C$19.66 and a 12 month high of C$21.04.

About Feintool International

Featured Stories

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and stamped electro sheet metal products worldwide. It develops, produces, and sells high-precision system components and assemblies using fineblanking and forming technology, as well as electronic sheet stamping; and sells production-specific tools to third-party customers.

