Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in January

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Konecranes stock remained flat at $64.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Konecranes has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Konecranes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.