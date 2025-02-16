Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in January

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
Konecranes stock remained flat at $64.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Konecranes has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.
Konecranes Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.