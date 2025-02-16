iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.21. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

