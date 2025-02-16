LiveOne, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results, Seeks Strategic Alternatives

On February 13th, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) issued a press release detailing its operating and financial highlights for the third quarter and nine months that ended on December 31, 2024. The company reported record revenues of $95.1 million for the nine-month period. The financial results showcased various achievements, including the Audio Division’s record revenue of $90.6 million, a 13% increase year-over-year, and a revenue of $27.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Among the notable highlights were LiveOne’s YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million for the Audio Division, reflecting a strong performance. The company also announced additional contracted revenue and B2B deals amounting to $44 million and the completion of 5 B2B deals with expectations of closing more by year-end, with 70 more in the pipeline.

LiveOne also disclosed particular growth metrics, such as reaching 800K Tesla subscribers, including 475K+ ad-supported subscribers. The company noted a significant increase in direct-billed premium subscribers and a partnership renewal with Tesla contributing to a 78% increase and 130% overall increase in direct-billed subscribers since October 2024.

The firm reaffirmed its $12 million buyback program and reported cash reserves of $10.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Additionally, LiveOne disclosed cost savings through restructuring activities amounted to $11 million.

The company, which owns ~72% of PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) and acquired 342,000 shares of PODC in the last quarter, scheduled an investor call to discuss these financial results and business updates on February 14, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. ET/7:00 A.M. PT via a live conference call and audio webcast.

It’s important to note that LiveOne is currently exploring strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including potential actions like a strategic acquisition, divestiture, or merger, as announced with the assistance of J.P. Morgan.

LiveOne’s financial results reveal a revenue decrease of 6% in Q3 Fiscal 2025 compared to the same period the previous year and an operating loss of $5.1 million in Q3 Fiscal 2025, attributable largely to a decrease in revenue from the Audio Division. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 Fiscal 2025 was reported at $1.5 million, reflecting a decrease from Q3 Fiscal 2024’s $3.3 million.

For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, LiveOne updated consolidated revenue guidance to be $112 million – $120 million with Adjusted EBITDA of $6 million – $10 million. The guidance for the Audio Division maintained consolidated revenue projections of $106 million – $115 million with expected Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million – $20 million.

LiveOne’s management remains focused on consolidating its financial position and operational performance, which is further highlighted in its ongoing stock repurchase program. The company plans to repurchase shares consistent with its capital allocation strategy, intending to prioritize its business growth while maintaining financial stability.

This news follows a series of comprehensive financial disclosures embodying LiveOne’s commitment to transparency, operational efficiency, and strategic growth amidst evolving market landscapes in the entertainment and technology sectors. For further details and financial statements, interested parties can refer to the SEC filings on LiveOne’s latest financial performance.

