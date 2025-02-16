Promising Dividend Stocks To Consider – February 13th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Coca-Cola, Merck & Co., Inc., Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson, and CVS Health are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. These companies are often mature and stable, with consistent earnings that allow them to pay out dividends on a regular basis. Investors may choose dividend stocks as a way to generate income and potentially benefit from the company’s long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 89,088,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,482,211. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,187,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,045,137. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,297,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,192,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,677,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.77. 5,719,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,946,759. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $379.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

CVS stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.30. 13,244,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,272,869. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

