Little House Capital LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 774,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $132,045,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $485.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

