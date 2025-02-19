Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – February 18th

Exxon Mobil, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AT&T, PepsiCo, Medtronic, and AbbVie are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in a company that regularly pays a portion of its profits to its shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks are typically chosen by investors seeking income and are favored for their steady and predictable returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. 20,058,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109,081. The company has a market cap of $483.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.25. 25,892,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,191,813. The company has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,669,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,775. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,435,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,233,598. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,735,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,826. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.84.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Medtronic stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,513,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,541. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.06. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

