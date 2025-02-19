Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.2 million.

Rogers Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 284,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,482. Rogers has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

