Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.2 million.
Rogers Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 284,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,482. Rogers has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.51.
About Rogers
