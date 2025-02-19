Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of MED traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 682,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Medifast has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.14.
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.
