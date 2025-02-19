Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.02. The stock had a trading volume of 404,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,485. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $185.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.