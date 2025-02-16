Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Today – February 16th

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the research, development, production, and commercialization of products and technologies at the nanoscale level. Investors may be interested in these stocks because of the potential for groundbreaking advancements in various industries such as healthcare, electronics, materials science, and energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 120,589,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.67. 84,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,907. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.32. 16,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,095. NVE has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $359.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41.

