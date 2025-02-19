Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Rocky Brands stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 35,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $175.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCKY

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.